Jones leads No. 10 Memphis against Tulane after 25-point outing

Memphis Tigers (15-3, 4-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-6, 2-3 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (15-3, 4-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-6, 2-3 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Memphis plays the Tulane Green Wave after David Jones scored 25 points in Memphis’ 74-73 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Green Wave are 8-2 on their home court. Tulane is third in the AAC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Cross averaging 7.3.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 against AAC opponents. Memphis is 12-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Tulane makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Memphis averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Tulane allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is averaging 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Jones is shooting 45.6% and averaging 21.1 points for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 84.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.