Jones leads CSU Northridge against UC Riverside after 21-point showing

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-5, 4-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-12, 2-5 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-5, 4-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-12, 2-5 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on the UC Riverside Highlanders after Keonte Jones scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 97-69 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Highlanders have gone 6-2 in home games. UC Riverside ranks fifth in the Big West with 13.3 assists per game led by Isaiah Moses averaging 4.5.

The Matadors are 4-2 in Big West play. CSU Northridge averages 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

UC Riverside scores 68.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 72.5 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

The Highlanders and Matadors meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.2 points for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Jared Barnett is averaging three points and 3.4 assists for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Matadors: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.