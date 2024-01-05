Jones leads Austin Peay against Eastern Kentucky after 21-point game

Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Dezi Jones scored 21 points in Austin Peay’s 84-68 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels have gone 5-3 in home games. Eastern Kentucky averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Governors are 1-0 in conference matchups. Austin Peay is the top team in the ASUN giving up only 65.6 points per game while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Eastern Kentucky scores 82.1 points, 16.5 more per game than the 65.6 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 68.3 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 79.3 Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Cozart is averaging 15 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Demarcus Sharp is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Governors. Jones is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.