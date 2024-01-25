Live Radio
Jones has 19 in Cent. Conn. St.’s 76-60 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson

The Associated Press

January 25, 2024, 7:17 PM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Jordan Jones had 19 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 76-60 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night.

Jones also contributed seven assists for the Blue Devils (11-8, 5-1 Northeast Conference). Kellen Amos scored 16 points while going 7 of 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range), and added 10 rebounds. Joe Ostrowsky had nine points and was 3-of-9 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Knights (9-12, 3-3) were led by Sean Moore, who posted 16 points and eight rebounds. Ansley Almonor added 16 points and four assists for Fairleigh Dickinson. In addition, Terrence Brown had 10 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

