Jones feeds Achor for the winner with a second to go as Samford takes down Wofford 81-79

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Rylan Jones fed Achor Achor for the winning layup with less than a second to go and Jaden Campbell scored 18 points as Samford beat Wofford 81-79 on Wednesday night.

Campbell was 7 of 11 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (19-3, 8-1 Southern Conference). Jones scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Dallas Graziani shot 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Terriers (12-10, 5-4) were led in scoring by Chase Cormier, who finished with 15 points. Dillon Bailey added 14 points for Wofford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

