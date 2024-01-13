Jones, CSU Northridge Matadors take on the CSU Fullerton Titans

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-8, 1-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (12-4, 3-1 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-8, 1-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (12-4, 3-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -4; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces CSU Fullerton in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Matadors are 6-1 in home games. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 42.8 rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 7.1.

The Titans are 1-3 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is seventh in the Big West with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Vincent Lee averaging 1.2.

CSU Northridge makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than CSU Fullerton has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). CSU Fullerton averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

The Matadors and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Sean Allen-Eikens is scoring 19.4 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Matadors.

Grayson Carper is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 6.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

