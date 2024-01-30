Jones and Western Carolina host Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (14-7, 6-2 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (16-5, 5-3 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chattanooga Mocs (14-7, 6-2 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (16-5, 5-3 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Russell Jones scored 22 points in Western Carolina’s 102-77 win against the VMI Keydets.

The Catamounts are 8-2 on their home court. Western Carolina ranks fourth in the SoCon with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Vonterius Woolbright averaging 2.5.

The Mocs are 6-2 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

Western Carolina’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolbright is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 12.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 16.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Honor Huff is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 15.6 points and 1.8 steals. Trey Bonham is shooting 54.1% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

