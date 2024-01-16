Jones and UIC host Murray State

Murray State Racers (7-10, 4-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-9, 1-5 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

Murray State Racers (7-10, 4-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-9, 1-5 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Murray State Racers after Christian Jones scored 25 points in UIC’s 77-59 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Flames are 4-4 in home games. UIC is second in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Racers are 4-2 against MVC opponents. Murray State averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

UIC’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Murray State allows. Murray State scores 7.2 more points per game (72.5) than UIC allows (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Okani is averaging 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Flames. Jaden Brownell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

Jacobi Wood is averaging 13 points and 4.3 assists for the Racers. Rob Perry is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

