Jones and UIC host Murray State

Murray State Racers (7-10, 4-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-9, 1-5 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on the Murray State Racers after Christian Jones scored 25 points in UIC’s 77-59 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Flames are 4-4 in home games. UIC ranks fifth in the MVC in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Toby Okani paces the Flames with 7.3 boards.

The Racers are 4-2 in MVC play. Murray State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UIC scores 69.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 70.2 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 7.2 more points per game (72.5) than UIC allows (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is averaging 14.2 points for the Flames. Okani is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

Rob Perry is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Racers. Quincy Anderson is averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

