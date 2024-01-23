Jones and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders host conference foe Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-9, 2-2 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-13, 0-4 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-9, 2-2 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-13, 0-4 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jared Jones and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders host KyKy Tandy and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Blue Raiders are 5-6 in home games. Middle Tennessee is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Gamecocks are 2-2 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State is third in the CUSA with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Brad Lewis averaging 6.0.

Middle Tennessee scores 62.4 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 63.4 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Middle Tennessee allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias King is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 11.9 points.

Tandy is averaging 19.2 points for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.