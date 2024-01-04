Jones and the CSU Fullerton Titans visit conference foe UC Irvine

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-6, 1-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (8-6, 1-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -11.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays UC Irvine in Big West action Thursday.

The Anteaters have gone 4-0 at home. UC Irvine has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Titans are 1-1 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is fifth in the Big West giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

UC Irvine averages 78.5 points, 10.6 more per game than the 67.9 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The Anteaters and Titans face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 6.2 points and 6.5 assists for the Anteaters. Justin Hohn is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Max Jones is averaging 17.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.