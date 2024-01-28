Jones and No. 2 Purdue host Rutgers

Purdue Boilermakers (18-2, 7-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Purdue Boilermakers (18-2, 7-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -10; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Lance Jones scored 24 points in Purdue’s 99-67 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 9-1 in home games. Rutgers averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Boilermakers have gone 7-2 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is second in the Big Ten with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 4.0.

Rutgers averages 68.3 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 69.3 Purdue gives up. Purdue has shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Mawot Mag is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Edey is scoring 22.9 points per game with 11.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Boilermakers. Jones is averaging 14.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

