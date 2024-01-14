Jones and No. 11 Marquette host Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (11-5, 4-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-3 Big East) Milwaukee; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (11-5, 4-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Marquette faces the Villanova Wildcats after Kam Jones scored 20 points in Marquette’s 69-62 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Golden Eagles are 8-1 on their home court. Marquette ranks eighth in the Big East with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Kolek averaging 4.4.

The Wildcats are 4-1 against Big East opponents. Villanova is seventh in the Big East scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

Marquette makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Villanova scores 7.0 more points per game (74.3) than Marquette allows (67.3).

The Golden Eagles and Wildcats match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 14.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Kolek is averaging 14 points, 6.9 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Brendan Hausen is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 6.2 points. Eric Dixon is shooting 46.1% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

