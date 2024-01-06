Jones and Cal Poly host UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 0-3 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10…

UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 0-3 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts the UCSB Gauchos after Quentin Jones scored 22 points in Cal Poly’s 89-82 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs have gone 3-3 at home. Cal Poly has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Gauchos have gone 0-3 against Big West opponents. UCSB is third in the Big West scoring 79.8 points per game and is shooting 51.4%.

Cal Poly’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB has shot at a 51.4% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The Mustangs and Gauchos match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Armotrading is averaging five points for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Ajay Mitchell is scoring 20.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.