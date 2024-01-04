Jones’ 21 lead Austin Peay past Bellarmine 84-68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dezi Jones’ 21 points helped Austin Peay defeat Bellarmine 84-68 on Thursday night. Jones had five…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dezi Jones’ 21 points helped Austin Peay defeat Bellarmine 84-68 on Thursday night.

Jones had five rebounds and five assists for the Governors (8-8, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ja’Monta Black shot 4 for 11 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Demarcus Sharp had 13 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Peter Suder led the Knights (4-12, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds. Garrett Tipton added 15 points for Bellarmine. In addition, Ben Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.