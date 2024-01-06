Johnson’s 26 lead Southern Illinois over Illinois State 71-64

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson’s 26 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Illinois State 71-64 on Saturday night. Johnson also…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson’s 26 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Illinois State 71-64 on Saturday night.

Johnson also contributed five rebounds and nine assists for the Salukis (11-4, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Trent Brown scored 20 points while going 7 of 10 (6 for 7 from 3-point range). Jarrett Hensley shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with nine points, while adding three blocks.

The Redbirds (8-7, 2-2) were led by Myles Foster, who posted 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Kendall Lewis added 16 points and eight rebounds for Illinois State. In addition, Dalton Banks finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.