Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Johnson's 26 lead Southern…

Johnson’s 26 lead Southern Illinois over Illinois State 71-64

The Associated Press

January 6, 2024, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Johnson’s 26 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Illinois State 71-64 on Saturday night.

Johnson also contributed five rebounds and nine assists for the Salukis (11-4, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Trent Brown scored 20 points while going 7 of 10 (6 for 7 from 3-point range). Jarrett Hensley shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with nine points, while adding three blocks.

The Redbirds (8-7, 2-2) were led by Myles Foster, who posted 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Kendall Lewis added 16 points and eight rebounds for Illinois State. In addition, Dalton Banks finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up