Johnson’s 23 lead Southern Utah over Utah Tech 75-65

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Prophet Johnson scored 23 points as Southern Utah beat Utah Tech 75-65 on Thursday night.

Johnson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 15 for 15 from the foul line for the Thunderbirds (6-11, 1-5 Western Athletic Conference). Dominique Ford scored 23 points while shooting 5 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. Zion Young shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Jaylen Searles finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Trailblazers (7-10, 3-3). Utah Tech also got 12 points and six rebounds from Noa Gonsalves. Tanner Christensen also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

