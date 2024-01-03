Live Radio
Johnson scores 9 of 15 points in OT, helps Winthrop down Longwood 68-60 in a Big South opener

The Associated Press

January 3, 2024, 10:12 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nick Johnson scored nine of his 15 points in overtime as Winthrop beat Longwood 68-60 on Wednesday night in a Big South Conference opener.

Johnson made a layup, a 3-pointer and four free throws in the extra period. He finished with seven rebounds and three steals. Kelton Talford and Kasen Harrison also scored 15 points apiece for Winthrop (10-6, 1-0). K.J. Doucet, who made a pair of free throws that tied it 55-all with 34 seconds to play to force overtime, chipped in 10 points for the Eagles.

Michael Christmas finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Lancers (12-4, 0-1). Szymon Zapala and Walyn Napper added 10 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

