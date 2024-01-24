Live Radio
Johnson scores 27 as North Alabama takes down Kennesaw State 90-84

The Associated Press

January 24, 2024, 9:56 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KJ Johnson had 27 points in North Alabama’s 90-84 win against Kennesaw State on Wednesday night.

Johnson shot 6 of 12 from the field and 14 for 15 from the line for the Lions (8-12, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tim Smith Jr. added 19 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc, and also had three steals. Dallas Howell had 12 points and shot 4 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Terrell Burden led the Owls (13-7, 4-2), finishing with 37 points, four assists and three steals. Jamel King added 14 points for Kennesaw State. Simeon Cottle put up 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

