Johnson scores 27 as North Alabama takes down Kennesaw State 90-84

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KJ Johnson had 27 points in North Alabama’s 90-84 win against Kennesaw State on Wednesday night.…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KJ Johnson had 27 points in North Alabama’s 90-84 win against Kennesaw State on Wednesday night.

Johnson shot 6 of 12 from the field and 14 for 15 from the line for the Lions (8-12, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tim Smith Jr. added 19 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc, and also had three steals. Dallas Howell had 12 points and shot 4 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Terrell Burden led the Owls (13-7, 4-2), finishing with 37 points, four assists and three steals. Jamel King added 14 points for Kennesaw State. Simeon Cottle put up 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.