Johnson scores 22 as Southern Illinois downs Valparaiso 77-68

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 22 points in Southern Illinois’ 77-68 victory over Valparaiso on Wednesday night.

Johnson added seven assists for the Salukis (12-4, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Scottie Ebube scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds. AJ Ferguson finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Salukis picked up their sixth straight win.

The Beacons (4-12, 0-5) were led in scoring by Isaiah Stafford, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Darius DeAveiro added 18 points and five assists for Valparaiso. In addition, Cooper Schwieger had nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks. The Beacons prolonged their losing streak to 10 in a row.

Southern Illinois took the lead with 18:25 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Johnson led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 44-24 at the break. Johnson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

