Johnson, No. 18 BYU Cougars to host Lipsey and the Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (13-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tamin Lipsey and the Iowa State Cyclones visit Spencer Johnson and the No. 18 BYU Cougars on Tuesday.

The Cougars are 9-1 on their home court. BYU leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 42.8 boards. Noah Waterman leads the Cougars with 6.7 rebounds.

The Cyclones are 2-1 in conference games. Iowa State scores 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 23.3 points per game.

BYU makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Iowa State averages 18.6 more points per game (81.7) than BYU gives up to opponents (63.1).

The Cougars and Cyclones square off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for BYU.

Lipsey is averaging 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.4 steals for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 40.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

