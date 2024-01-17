Johnson leads UC Davis against CSU Fullerton after 22-point game

UC Davis Aggies (10-7, 5-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-9, 1-4 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (10-7, 5-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-9, 1-4 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the CSU Fullerton Titans after Ty Johnson scored 22 points in UC Davis’ 78-71 overtime win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Titans have gone 4-2 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West with 28.7 points per game in the paint led by DJ Brewton averaging 6.0.

The Aggies are 5-1 against Big West opponents. UC Davis averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

CSU Fullerton averages 67.4 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 67.2 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Jones is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Titans. Grayson Carper is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Johnson is averaging 16 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Elijah Pepper is averaging 22.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.