Johnson leads Southern Illinois against Valparaiso after 26-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (11-4, 3-1 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-11, 0-4 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Illinois Salukis (11-4, 3-1 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-11, 0-4 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -9.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Xavier Johnson scored 26 points in Southern Illinois’ 71-64 win against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Beacons have gone 4-5 at home. Valparaiso has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Salukis are 3-1 in conference matchups. Southern Illinois is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Valparaiso scores 66.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 63.5 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 75.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the 72.0 Valparaiso gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stafford is shooting 35.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Johnson is averaging 24.3 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Salukis. Clarence Rupert is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.