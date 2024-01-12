Johnson leads Southern Illinois against Drake after 22-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (13-3, 4-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-4, 4-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (13-3, 4-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-4, 4-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on the Drake Bulldogs after Xavier Johnson scored 22 points in Southern Illinois’ 77-68 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Salukis have gone 9-1 in home games. Southern Illinois is sixth in the MVC scoring 75.1 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in conference matchups. Drake is ninth in the MVC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tucker DeVries averaging 5.6.

Southern Illinois averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.4 per game Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

The Salukis and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Brown is shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 8.4 points. Johnson is shooting 48.1% and averaging 25.5 points over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.

DeVries is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.