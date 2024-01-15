Johnson leads New Orleans against Nicholls State

New Orleans Privateers (7-9, 2-1 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (7-9, 2-1 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Orleans Privateers (7-9, 2-1 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (7-9, 2-1 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -5.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Nicholls State Colonels after Jordan Johnson scored 40 points in New Orleans’ 83-80 victory against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Colonels have gone 4-1 at home. Nicholls State has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Privateers are 2-1 against Southland opponents. New Orleans has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Nicholls State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 75.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 76.1 Nicholls State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen White is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 10.3 points. Jamal West is shooting 51.0% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Nicholls State.

Johnson is averaging 22.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Privateers: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

