Johnson leads New Orleans against McNeese

New Orleans Privateers (7-12, 2-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (17-2, 6-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -17.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the McNeese Cowboys after Jordan Johnson scored 35 points in New Orleans’ 88-80 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Cowboys are 9-0 in home games. McNeese ranks fifth in college basketball allowing 60.8 points per game while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The Privateers have gone 2-4 against Southland opponents. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

McNeese averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.4 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game McNeese gives up.

The Cowboys and Privateers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shahada Wells is averaging 18.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.9 steals for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 11.7 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the past 10 games for McNeese.

Johnson is shooting 41.2% and averaging 22.5 points for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 76.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.