Johnson leads East Carolina over Tulsa 62-57

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Johnson scored 17 points and sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Johnson scored 17 points and sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left as East Carolina defeated Tulsa 62-57 on Sunday.

Johnson added nine rebounds for the Pirates (8-7, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). Ezra Ausar scored 14 points while going 3 of 8 and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. RJ Felton was 5-of-15 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Hurricane (9-5, 0-2) were led in scoring by Cobe Williams, who finished with 18 points. PJ Haggerty added 16 points and five assists for Tulsa. Isaiah Barnes also had 12 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.