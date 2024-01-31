Johnson leads Charleston Southern against Radford after 23-point outing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-14, 2-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-9, 3-4 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-14, 2-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-9, 3-4 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -9; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces the Radford Highlanders after RJ Johnson scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 71-65 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Highlanders are 7-2 in home games. Radford is sixth in the Big South with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Archer averaging 4.7.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-5 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Radford scores 73.0 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 75.6 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is averaging 14.8 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Johnson is averaging 17 points for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 16.4 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

