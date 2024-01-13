Johnson, Buchanan lead George Washington to 83-79 OT win over Davidson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Garrett Johnson scored 23 points and Darren Buchanan Jr. added four points in overtime as George Washington…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Garrett Johnson scored 23 points and Darren Buchanan Jr. added four points in overtime as George Washington defeated Davidson 83-79 on Saturday.

Johnson shot 8 for 16 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line for the Revolutionaries (13-3, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). James Bishop scored 20 points and added seven assists. Buchanan had 16 points and was 6 of 10 shooting and 4 of 12 from the free throw line.

Grant Huffman led the Wildcats (10-6, 0-3), finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Connor Kochera added 14 points and two steals for Davidson. In addition, David Skogman finished with 12 points.

Bishop scored 13 points in the first half and George Washington went into the break trailing 44-39. George Washington used a 7-0 second-half run to erase a five-point deficit and take the lead at 46-44 with 18:58 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Johnson scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.