Johnson and the No. 18 BYU Cougars visit conference foe UCF

BYU Cougars (12-3, 0-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-4, 1-1 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BYU Cougars (12-3, 0-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-4, 1-1 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylin Sellers and the UCF Knights host Spencer Johnson and the No. 18 BYU Cougars in Big 12 play Saturday.

The Knights have gone 8-2 in home games. UCF has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars have gone 0-2 against Big 12 opponents. BYU is the Big 12 leader with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Waterman averaging 5.1.

UCF makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). BYU has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 15.6 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCF.

Aly Khalifa is averaging 4.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

