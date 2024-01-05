Johnson and the New Orleans Privateers host conference foe SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (5-8) at New Orleans Privateers (5-8) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Johnson and…

SE Louisiana Lions (5-8) at New Orleans Privateers (5-8)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Johnson and the New Orleans Privateers host Roger McFarlane and the SE Louisiana Lions in Southland action.

The Privateers are 4-0 in home games. New Orleans is fifth in the Southland scoring 74.4 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Lions are 1-6 on the road. SE Louisiana allows 72.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

New Orleans is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.2% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 67.9 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 76.6 New Orleans gives up to opponents.

The Privateers and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Roscoe Eastmond is averaging 6.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

