Johnson and Southern Illinois host Murray State

Southern Illinois Salukis (13-7, 5-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (8-12, 5-4 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on the Murray State Racers after Xavier Johnson scored 27 points in Southern Illinois’ 75-69 win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Racers have gone 5-5 in home games. Murray State averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Salukis are 5-4 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is the best team in the MVC allowing only 64.8 points per game while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Murray State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 73.1 points per game, 3.3 more than the 69.8 Murray State allows to opponents.

The Racers and Salukis square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Ellington is averaging 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Johnson is scoring 23.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Salukis. Trent Brown is averaging 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

