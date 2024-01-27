Johnson and North Alabama host Queens

Queens Royals (8-13, 2-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-12, 2-4 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens Royals (8-13, 2-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-12, 2-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces the Queens Royals after KJ Johnson scored 27 points in North Alabama’s 90-84 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Lions have gone 6-3 in home games. North Alabama is ninth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.3 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Royals are 2-4 against ASUN opponents. Queens has a 3-12 record against teams above .500.

North Alabama’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Queens allows. Queens has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The Lions and Royals match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Chris Ashby averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Deyton Albury is shooting 52.6% and averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 76.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.