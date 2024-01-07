Johnson and Grambling host Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays the Texas Southern Tigers after Jalen Johnson scored 20 points in Grambling’s 69-63 win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Grambling Tigers are 4-0 on their home court. Grambling is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 0-1 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Grambling scores 65.5 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 76.7 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Grambling allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is averaging 13.1 points for the Grambling Tigers. Johnson is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

PJ Henry is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Texas Southern Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.