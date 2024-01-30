Johnson and Charleston Southern host Radford

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-14, 2-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-9, 3-4 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-14, 2-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-9, 3-4 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays the Radford Highlanders after RJ Johnson scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 71-65 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Highlanders have gone 7-2 in home games. Radford has a 6-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Buccaneers are 2-5 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern ranks ninth in the Big South with 10.6 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 2.7.

Radford is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, the same percentage Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Radford allows.

The Highlanders and Buccaneers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Kenyon Giles is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Radford.

Johnson is averaging 17 points for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 16.4 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.