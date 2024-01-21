Johnell Davis scores 34 as No. 23 Florida Atlantic escapes with OT win over UTSA 112-103

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Johnell Davis had 34 points, including three free throws to force overtime, and No. 23 Florida…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Johnell Davis had 34 points, including three free throws to force overtime, and No. 23 Florida Atlantic overcame a career-high 38 points by Jordan Ivy-Curry to beat UTSA 112-103 on Sunday.

Alijah Martin added 26 points as Florida Atlantic won its fourth straight.

“We’ve been in that position a lot,” Owls coach Dusty May said. “We have guys that make big, big plays. Whether it was a hustle play off of a rebound, whether it was a big shot, a great pass. Whatever the case, they believe in each other, and they have a high level of trust that the next guy is going to make a play.”

The Owls (15-4) remain tied with Charlotte atop the American Athletic Conference at 5-1 while the Roadrunners (7-12) fell to 1-5.

After trailing most of the game, Florida Atlantic went on a 9-0 run to take a 102-96 lead with 2:26 remaining in overtime.

“We put ourselves in position to win the ball game,” UTSA coach Steve Henson said. “It was right there for us, but we didn’t get it done. Very disappointing.”

The final minute of regulation turned into a free throw contest.

Nicholas Boyd missed a pair of free throws with 48 seconds remaining and the Owls trailing 89-88. The Roadrunners extended their lead to three points 25 seconds later on a pair of free throws by Christian Tucker. Davis tied the game at 91-all with three free throws with 16 seconds left.

“I was just trying to stay calm,” Davis said. “Don’t worry about nothing. There was nothing going through my mind. Just taking a deep breath. Just finding the spot I usually shoot at the free throw line and all through my mind to go in.”

UTSA center Carlton Linguard Jr.’s 3-point attempt bounced hard off the backboard and rim as time expired in regulation.

Florida Atlantic took its first lead at 54-53 on Martin’s 3 pointer with 17:47 remaining in the second half. The lead lasted 23 seconds as UTSA went on an 11-4 run.

The Roadrunners finished 12 for 27 on 3-pointers and the Owls were 17 for 35.

BIG PICTURE

Florida Atlantic: The Owls have faced a series of close contests to open conference after reaching the Final Four last season.

Florida Atlantic is not treating those narrow victories or a two-point loss at Charlotte as lessons to carry forward. The Owls are focusing on each game.

“Our program, we’re not outcome based,” May said. “The one thing we can’t do is think about last year or think about what we need to do to repeat. We have to stay in the moment and trust.”

UTSA: The Roadrunners fell five games under .500 with the loss, but May said their program is on the right track.

Florida Atlantic beat UTSA 106-66 in their previous meeting Feb. 23. Only two players returned from last year’s roster.

“I like the potential of this team,” Henson said. “I like the way we’ve played in some of these games against some quality (teams).”

UP NEXT

Florida Atlantic: Closes a two-game road trip to Texas at Rice on Wednesday.

UTSA: Hosts Tulane on Wednesday.

