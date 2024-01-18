Jimerson, Saint Louis Billikens take on the VCU Rams

Saint Louis Billikens (8-9, 1-3 A-10) at VCU Rams (10-7, 2-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (8-9, 1-3 A-10) at VCU Rams (10-7, 2-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gibson Jimerson and the Saint Louis Billikens visit Max Shulga and the VCU Rams in A-10 play.

The Rams are 7-5 on their home court. VCU has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Billikens have gone 1-3 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

VCU is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game VCU gives up.

The Rams and Billikens square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is averaging 8.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rams. Shulga is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

Jimerson is averaging 16.9 points for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Billikens: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

