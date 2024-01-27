Jihad scores 28, Ball State takes down Northern Illinois 81-71

Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 27, 2024, 4:27 PM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Basheer Jihad scored 28 points as Ball State beat Northern Illinois 81-71 on Saturday.

Jihad also added 14 rebounds for the Cardinals (11-9, 3-5 Mid-American Conference). Davion Bailey scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jalin Anderson shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Huskies (6-13, 0-7) were led by David Coit, who recorded 25 points and two steals. Zarigue Nutter added 20 points for Northern Illinois. In addition, Xavier Amos had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. The Huskies extended their losing streak to nine in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

