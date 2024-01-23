Jihad and Ball State host Buffalo

Ball State Cardinals (9-9, 1-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-15, 1-4 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Ball State Cardinals (9-9, 1-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-15, 1-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Buffalo Bulls after Basheer Jihad scored 29 points in Ball State’s 87-80 overtime loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bulls are 1-7 on their home court. Buffalo is second in the MAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonnivius Smith averaging 3.6.

The Cardinals have gone 1-5 against MAC opponents. Ball State is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

Buffalo’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Ball State gives up. Ball State’s 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (48.4%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sy Chatman is averaging 18.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Jalin Anderson is averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Jihad is averaging 20.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

