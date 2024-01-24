Jensen scores 21, Maly 20 and No. 21 Creighton women top Georgetown 77-72 in back-and-forth finish

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 21 points, Morgan Maly added 20 and No. 21 Creighton edged Georgetown 77-72…

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 21 points, Morgan Maly added 20 and No. 21 Creighton edged Georgetown 77-72 on Wednesday night.

Emma Ronsiek had 15 points and Maddie Mogensen scored 11 for the Bluejays (15-3, 6-2 Big East).

Brianna Scott led Georgetown with 17 points off the bench and fellow reserve Jada Claude scored 14. Kelsey Ransom scored 14, Victoria Rivera 11 and Graceann Bennett 10 for the Hoyas (14-5, 4-4).

Georgetown opened the second half with a 19-8 run, the last five points coming on a 3-pointer by Claude and a layup by Scott that tied it at 51 with 2:55 to go. The Hoyas took a 54-53 lead on a layup by Ransom. Jensen hit two free throws for Creighton and Scott answered with one for Georgetown to tie it at 55 heading to the fourth.

The teams traded baskets and the lead four times in a row until Jensen completed a four-point play and followed with a layup that gave Creighton a 67-62 lead near the five-minute mark. Creighton’s lead went from 5 to 3 and back to 5 11 times in a row over the final five-plus minutes. Ronsiek scored twice in the paint in the final minute to wrap it up.

Creighton shot 56.7% in the first half and led 43-32 at the break. Georgetown scored only 11 points in the second quarter, getting six from Ransom and five from Claude.

Maly scored 16 points and Jensen added 11 in the first half for Creighton.

Creighton hosts Seton Hall on Sunday, the same day that Georgetown plays at St. John’s.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.