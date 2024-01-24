Jenkins leads UNC Wilmington against Northeastern after 20-point performance

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-5, 4-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-11, 3-3 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-5, 4-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-11, 3-3 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits the Northeastern Huskies after KJ Jenkins scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 78-69 win against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Huskies have gone 4-2 at home. Northeastern gives up 72.8 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Seahawks are 4-2 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is ninth in the CAA scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Trazarien White averaging 10.0.

Northeastern makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). UNC Wilmington has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 47.6% shooting opponents of Northeastern have averaged.

The Huskies and Seahawks meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Turner averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Chris Doherty is averaging 13.1 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

White is averaging 20.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

