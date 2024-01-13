Live Radio
Jeanne-Rose scores 24 to lead Central Connecticut over St. Francis (PA) 75-61

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 6:52 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Allan Jeanne-Rose had 24 points to lead Central Connecticut to a 75-61 victory over St. Francis (PA) on Saturday night.

Jeanne-Rose also contributed six rebounds for the Blue Devils (8-7, 2-0 Northeast Conference). Jordan Jones scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Tre Breland III shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Carlos Lopez Jr. finished with 21 points and two steals for the Red Flash (5-11, 0-3). Chris Moncrief added nine points and two steals for Saint Francis (PA). Cam Gregory also had eight points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

