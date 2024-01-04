Jeanne-Rose scores 22 as Central Connecticut State beats Stonehill 74-59

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 22 points as Central Connecticut State beat Stonehill 74-59 on Thursday night…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 22 points as Central Connecticut State beat Stonehill 74-59 on Thursday night in a Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Jeanne-Rose added eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (7-7). Kellen Amos scored 20 points while going 8 of 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range), and added three steals. Jordan Jones was 4 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Chas Stinson led the Skyhawks (2-14 in scoring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Max Zegarowski added 11 points for Stonehill. Todd Brogna also had 10 points and six rebounds.

