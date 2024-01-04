Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jeanne-Rose scores 22 as…

Jeanne-Rose scores 22 as Central Connecticut State beats Stonehill 74-59

The Associated Press

January 4, 2024, 9:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 22 points as Central Connecticut State beat Stonehill 74-59 on Thursday night in a Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Jeanne-Rose added eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (7-7). Kellen Amos scored 20 points while going 8 of 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range), and added three steals. Jordan Jones was 4 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Chas Stinson led the Skyhawks (2-14 in scoring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Max Zegarowski added 11 points for Stonehill. Todd Brogna also had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up