Jeanne-Rose leads Cent. Conn. St. against Saint Francis (PA) after 22-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-7, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-10, 0-2 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday,…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-7, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-10, 0-2 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -5.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 74-59 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Red Flash have gone 3-3 at home. Saint Francis (PA) has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils are 1-0 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. is second in the NEC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kellen Amos averaging 3.8.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Saint Francis (PA) have averaged.

The Red Flash and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Gregory averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Aaron Talbert is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Jeanne-Rose is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jordan Jones is averaging 14.6 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

