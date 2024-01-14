Jeanne-Rose leads Cent. Conn. St. against Merrimack after 24-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (9-8, 3-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (8-7, 2-0 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 4 p.m.…

Merrimack Warriors (9-8, 3-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (8-7, 2-0 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces the Merrimack Warriors after Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 24 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 75-61 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-2 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is fourth in the NEC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdul Momoh averaging 1.8.

The Warriors are 3-0 in NEC play. Merrimack has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Merrimack gives up. Merrimack has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Cent. Conn. St. have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeanne-Rose is shooting 60.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Blue Devils. Tre Breland III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Adam Clark is averaging 10.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals for the Warriors. Jordan Derkack is averaging 20 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

