Jayson Kent and Isaiah Swope score 18 points apiece, lead Indiana State over Evansville 87-73

The Associated Press

January 3, 2024, 9:37 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jayson Kent and Isaiah Swope each scored 18 points as Indiana State beat Evansville 87-73 on Wednesday night.

Kent also grabbed eight rebounds and had two steals for Indiana State (12-2, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Ryan Conwell and Robbie Avila each added 16 points.

Yacine Toumi led the way for the Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2) with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Kenny Strawbridge added 15 points, four assists and two steals for Evansville. Cameron Haffner also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

