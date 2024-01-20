Jamison leads Milwaukee against Wright State after 22-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (9-9, 4-3 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (9-10, 4-4 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Milwaukee Panthers (9-9, 4-3 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (9-10, 4-4 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Wright State Raiders after Elijah Jamison scored 22 points in Milwaukee’s 90-72 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Raiders are 5-3 in home games. Wright State leads the Horizon League averaging 42.5 points in the paint. Tanner Holden leads the Raiders scoring 11.3.

The Panthers have gone 4-3 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by BJ Freeman averaging 4.5.

Wright State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 78.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 80.4 Wright State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.3 points for the Raiders. Holden is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Kentrell Pullian is averaging 10.9 points for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 87.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 55.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

