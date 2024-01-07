James scores 21, hits go-ahead shot in OT to lead Rider over Canisius 79-76

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Mervin James had 21 points, scoring back-to-back baskets in overtime to give Rider the lead for…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Mervin James had 21 points, scoring back-to-back baskets in overtime to give Rider the lead for good in a 79-76 victory over Canisius on Sunday.

James also contributed six rebounds for the Broncs (4-11, 1-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). TJ Weeks Jr. scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Tariq Ingraham was 6 of 14 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Corey McKeithan hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in regulation for Rider, tying the game at 65 and forcing OT. McKeithan finished with 11 points, six assists and five rebounds. Allen Powell scored 10 with four assists.

Tre Dinkins finished with 30 points and two steals for the Golden Griffins (6-8, 1-3). Siem Uijtendaal added 15 points and five assists for Canisius. In addition, Frank Mitchell had 12 points, 21 rebounds and three steals. Dinkins missed a jumper with one second left in regulation.

