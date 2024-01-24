James Madison visits Jenkins and Old Dominion

James Madison Dukes (17-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-14, 1-7 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (17-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-14, 1-7 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -8; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on the James Madison Dukes after Chaunce Jenkins scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 80-73 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Monarchs have gone 4-4 in home games. Old Dominion averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Dukes are 6-2 in Sun Belt play. James Madison is sixth in college basketball scoring 85.9 points per game while shooting 47.5%.

Old Dominion scores 72.2 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 69.2 James Madison gives up. James Madison averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Old Dominion allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vasean Allette is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Monarchs.

Terrence Edwards is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

