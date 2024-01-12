James Madison hosts Appalachian State after Freidel’s 26-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (15-1, 4-1 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (15-1, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Noah Freidel scored 26 points in James Madison’s 89-55 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Dukes are 7-0 in home games. James Madison is 12-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State ranks second in the Sun Belt scoring 40.0 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Gregory averaging 10.0.

James Madison scores 88.8 points, 25.2 more per game than the 63.6 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

The Dukes and Mountaineers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freidel averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Terrence Edwards is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for James Madison.

Terence Harcum averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 14.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 9-1, averaging 86.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

